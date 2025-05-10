Google Workspace accounts gain access to Gemini Live feature
What's the story
Google has finally announced the availability of Gemini Live for Google Workspace accounts for work or school.
Until now, the feature was only available for personal Google account holders.
The announcement, made recently, allows Gemini mobile app users to have multimodal conversations with Gemini Live in real-time using their voice, camera, or screen.
Access policy
No individual restrictions for Gemini Live access
The feature comes automatically when Gemini app access is enabled, with no option for admins to restrict it individually for their employees or students.
However, do note that Gemini Live is only available to Workspace users aged 18 years or older. This means some student accounts may not be able to use it due to age restrictions.
Data collection
Gemini apps activity automatically enabled for Workspace users
When a Workspace allows Gemini app access, Gemini Apps Activity is enabled by default. Users cannot delete their activity manually.
Google has detailed the differences in privacy and data collection policies for work and school accounts on its blog post.
"Currently, if you use the Gemini web app or mobile app with your work or school account, your Gemini Apps Activity is turned on and your conversation history is retained for 18 months," Google stated.
Data usage
Google collects data for product improvement
Google also noted that even if users delete Gemini chats, the data remains stored in their Gemini Apps Activity on Google servers.
"For work users who have access to Gemini Apps as an additional service, while Gemini Apps Activity is on, Google collects your Gemini Apps conversations and other information you provide to improve and develop Google products and services and machine-learning technologies," the company added.
Availability
Rollout for all Google Workspace domains begins
The rollout of the Gemini Live feature starts today for all Google Workspace domains, but it may take as long as 15 days for the full feature to be visible.
The wider availability covers a number of Google Workspace plans and add-ons.
They include Business Starter, Standard, Plus; Enterprise Starter, Standard, Plus; Education Fundamentals, Standard and Plus; Frontline Starter and Standard; Nonprofits; Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus.