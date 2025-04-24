What's the story

OnePlus is doubling down on India by ramping up local production and forging new partnerships.

The company's founder, Pete Lau, recently told Moneycontrol that they are working to strengthen the domestic component ecosystem and focus on smartphone exports as production ramps up.

This is part of Project Starlight, under which OnePlus has committed ₹6,000 crore by 2027 for local R&D and retail expansion.