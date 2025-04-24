What's the story

The value of Donald Trump's cryptocurrency, the $Trump meme coin, has skyrocketed after the US President announced exclusive dinners for top investors.

The coin's website has called the event "the most EXCLUSIVE INVITATION in the world." According to Coinbase, a crypto trading platform, $Trump surged over 70% post-announcement.

However, it still remains below its all-time high of over $74 recorded shortly after launch in January.