Popular cryptocurrency investment platform CoinSwitch has announced a ₹600 crore recovery initiative called 'CoinSwitch Cares.'

The program aims to help users who were negatively impacted by the hack of cypto exchange WazirX back in July 2024.

The company is also pursuing legal action against WazirX to recover 2% of its funds, which are currently stuck with WazirX, worth around ₹12.4 crore.