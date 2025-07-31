Censor board denies clearance to film based on Yogi Adityanath
What's the story
The Bombay High Court recently issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification for refusing to certify Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a film inspired by Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. The court questioned why the board rejected the film when its source novel, The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, has been in the public domain for eight years without any objections. CBFC's refusal to certify the film has raised questions about its decision-making process.
Legal action
Makers challenge CBFC's decision in Bombay HC
The makers of Ajey, produced by Samrat Cinematics and starring Anant Joshi, have challenged the CBFC's decision in the Bombay High Court. They argued that the board rejected their applications for certification of the film, trailer, and songs without even screening the movie. The court has scheduled a hearing for Friday and issued a notice to CBFC seeking its reply.
Delayed certification
CBFC assured court it would take decision within 2 days
The filmmakers had approached the High Court earlier this month, asking for a direction to the CBFC to decide on their applications. In response, CBFC had assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. However, the board only took its decision recently, which prompted the filmmakers to file a fresh plea against CBFC's non-certification of their film. Ajey was going to be released on Friday, but it is likely going to be delayed.