Censor board denies clearance to film based on Yogi Adityanath

The makers of Ajey, produced by Samrat Cinematics and starring Anant Joshi, have challenged the CBFC's decision in the Bombay High Court . They argued that the board rejected their applications for certification of the film, trailer, and songs without even screening the movie. The court has scheduled a hearing for Friday and issued a notice to CBFC seeking its reply.

Delayed certification

CBFC assured court it would take decision within 2 days

The filmmakers had approached the High Court earlier this month, asking for a direction to the CBFC to decide on their applications. In response, CBFC had assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. However, the board only took its decision recently, which prompted the filmmakers to file a fresh plea against CBFC's non-certification of their film. Ajey was going to be released on Friday, but it is likely going to be delayed.