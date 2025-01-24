What's the story

Activists Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, were released from jail on Friday.

The Bombay High Court had granted them bail on January 8.

They were arrested in 2018 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at an event in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The Pune Police claimed Maoists backed this event, which reportedly led to violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district the next day.