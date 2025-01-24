What's the story

Monalisa Bhonsle, the garland seller from Indore who became an internet sensation at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with her stunning features, has returned home after being harassed.

Her overnight fame started when a video of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral.

The attention quickly turned into a nightmare as she started getting unwanted attention and harassment from visitors who were more interested in clicking selfies with her than buying her garlands.