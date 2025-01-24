Viral 'amber-eyed' garland seller leaves Kumbh Mela after being harassed
What's the story
Monalisa Bhonsle, the garland seller from Indore who became an internet sensation at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with her stunning features, has returned home after being harassed.
Her overnight fame started when a video of her selling rudraksha garlands went viral.
The attention quickly turned into a nightmare as she started getting unwanted attention and harassment from visitors who were more interested in clicking selfies with her than buying her garlands.
Harassment details
Harassment incidents force Bhonsle to leave Maha Kumbh
Bhonsle revealed in a video that a group of men entered her tent under false pretenses, claiming they were sent by her father to take pictures with her.
"I refused and told them to go to my father if he sent them. I wouldn't click pictures with them," she stated.
A video doing the rounds on the internet shows Bhonsle, clad in a red salwar, attempting to flee the mob demanding selfies before a family member pulled her to safety.
Family support
Bhonsle's father supports decision to leave Maha Kumbh
The video concludes with Bhonsle sitting down and hiding her face with a dupatta.
After all this, she chose to return home for her safety and well-being. Her father agreed, saying the Kumbh Mela was no longer safe for her livelihood or well-being.
"I have to go back to Indore for my family and my safety. If possible, I will be back for the next Maha Kumbh," Monalisa said.
Twitter Post
Video showing crowd flocking Monalisa
Monalisa was just a simple beed seller girl who came to Mahakumbh with her family to earn money.— Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) January 21, 2025
But Social media simps ate up her innocence.
Simps need to change their mentality. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M43eeR9BVb