Controversy over principal appointment in school

Video: Old, new principal fight over chair at Prayagraj school

By Chanshimla Varah 05:37 pm Jul 05, 202405:37 pm

What's the story A video of a school principal in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, being forced to vacate her chair has gone viral on social media. Details of the commotion remain unclear, but information available indicates that the woman is Parul Solomon, the current principal, at Bishop Johnson Girls School. According to reports, supporters of Bishop Morris Edgar Dan forcefully removed her from her position and replaced Solomon with Shirley Masih as the new principal.

Social media

Video evidence circulates of principal's forceful removal

The viral footage shows Solomon refusing to leave as a group led by a lawyer tries to forcibly remove her and take away her mobile phone. At one point, the lawyer can be seen telling the woman, "You are not the principal." Following the incident, Solomon lodged a complaint at the Colonelganj police station, accusing Bishop Dan and his supporters of looting, threatening, and misconduct during the incident. Further details in the case are awaited.

Twitter Post

Check out the viral video here