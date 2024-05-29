Next Article

The victims were reportedly out to buy medicines on a bike

SUV in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy runs over 2 people

By Chanshimla Varah 03:17 pm May 29, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Two men were killed when a speeding SUV in the convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son, Karan Bhushan Singh, hit them in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The victims were reportedly out to buy medicines on a bike when the speeding SUV hit their two-wheeler from the opposite direction. The vehicle, bearing the number UP32HW1800, is registered to Nandini Nagar educational institute, an organization run by Singh's family.

Convoy details

Convoy vehicle of BJP candidate involved in accident

According to an FIR registered by one Chanda Begum, the accident took place around 9:00am on Wednesday when her 17-year-old son Rehan and 24-year-old nephew Shahzad were out to buy medicines. Both died instantly. A 60-year-old woman, identified as Sita Devi, was also injured and has been hospitalized. Visuals from the accident site show "police escort" written on the rear windscreen of the SUV, indicating its VIP status.

Investigation progress

Investigation underway following fatal accident

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the driver and seized the SUV involved in the accident. Senior police officer Radheysham Rai confirmed that an autopsy on the victims' bodies is underway. However, there was no confirmation on whether Karan, who the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat, was traveling with the cavalcade at the time the accident occurred.

Twitter Post

The purported video of the accident

Kaiserganj

BJP drops Bhushan from Kaiserganj amid sexual harassment allegations

The BJP opted for Karan to contest the Kaiserganj seat, which his father won seat three times, amid sexual harassment against the MP by multiple women wrestlers. Last week, the Rouse Avenue court officially framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women against Bhushan. The court also charged co-accused Vinod Tomar, a former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary, with criminal intimidation in the case. The matter will be next heard on June 1.