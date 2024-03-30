Next Article

All you need to know about Mukhtar Ansari's funeral today

UP: Last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari today in Ghazipur

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:11 am Mar 30, 202409:11 am

What's the story The last rites of infamous gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died from a heart attack on Thursday night, will be performed on Saturday in his hometown of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the body of the 63-year-old was transported to Ghazipur early Saturday morning. The funeral is scheduled to commence around 10:00am amidst heightened security measures in the area and neighboring districts, including Mau, where Ansari served as an MLA.

Security measures

Prohibitory orders imposed across Uttar Pradesh

In order to maintain law and order, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have reportedly been implemented across the state. Furthermore, teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police have been stationed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi. Ansari was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state from Banda jail on Thursday evening and later announced dead due to cardiac arrest.

Legal appeal

Son petitions Supreme Court to attend father's funeral

Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, who is currently serving time in Kasganj jail and is also an MLA from Mau, has petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to attend his father's funeral. Meanwhile, hospital sources have confirmed that Ansari's post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Moreover, the entire autopsy procedure was documented on video for transparency.

Autopsy details

Post-mortem conducted under high-level supervision

The post-mortem of Ansari was carried out at Banda Medical College Hospital under the supervision of Principal Suneel Kaushal. The procedure was video-recorded and overseen by a team of doctors. High-ranking officials, including district magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and superintendent of police Ankur Agarwal, were present at the hospital, accompanied by a significant security detail, ensuring transparency in the process.

Investigation initiated

Judicial probe ordered into Ansari's death

Following allegations by Ansari's family that he was slowly poisoned while in jail, a judicial investigation into the 63-year-old's sudden demise has been ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Banda. A three-member team will oversee this magisterial investigation. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, has also called for a SC judge-supervised investigation into the matter and expressed concerns over public faith in the judicial process.

Allegations raised

Family alleges slow poisoning, demands high-level inquiry

Umar Ansari, another son of Ansari, has claimed that his father was subjected to slow poisoning in Banda jail and has demanded a high-level inquiry. However, his claims have been refuted by the authorities. Still, Umar reiterated his allegations while addressing the media earlier and expressed his intention to seek a high-level inquiry through court proceedings. Opposition parties have also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or an investigation involving the higher judiciary into Ansari's death.