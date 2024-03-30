UP: Last rites of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari today in Ghazipur
The last rites of infamous gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died from a heart attack on Thursday night, will be performed on Saturday in his hometown of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the body of the 63-year-old was transported to Ghazipur early Saturday morning. The funeral is scheduled to commence around 10:00am amidst heightened security measures in the area and neighboring districts, including Mau, where Ansari served as an MLA.
Prohibitory orders imposed across Uttar Pradesh
In order to maintain law and order, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have reportedly been implemented across the state. Furthermore, teams from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police have been stationed in Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi. Ansari was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state from Banda jail on Thursday evening and later announced dead due to cardiac arrest.
Son petitions Supreme Court to attend father's funeral
Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, who is currently serving time in Kasganj jail and is also an MLA from Mau, has petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to attend his father's funeral. Meanwhile, hospital sources have confirmed that Ansari's post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Moreover, the entire autopsy procedure was documented on video for transparency.
Post-mortem conducted under high-level supervision
The post-mortem of Ansari was carried out at Banda Medical College Hospital under the supervision of Principal Suneel Kaushal. The procedure was video-recorded and overseen by a team of doctors. High-ranking officials, including district magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal and superintendent of police Ankur Agarwal, were present at the hospital, accompanied by a significant security detail, ensuring transparency in the process.
Judicial probe ordered into Ansari's death
Following allegations by Ansari's family that he was slowly poisoned while in jail, a judicial investigation into the 63-year-old's sudden demise has been ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Banda. A three-member team will oversee this magisterial investigation. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, has also called for a SC judge-supervised investigation into the matter and expressed concerns over public faith in the judicial process.
Family alleges slow poisoning, demands high-level inquiry
Umar Ansari, another son of Ansari, has claimed that his father was subjected to slow poisoning in Banda jail and has demanded a high-level inquiry. However, his claims have been refuted by the authorities. Still, Umar reiterated his allegations while addressing the media earlier and expressed his intention to seek a high-level inquiry through court proceedings. Opposition parties have also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or an investigation involving the higher judiciary into Ansari's death.