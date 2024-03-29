Next Article

Mukhtar Ansari died of a cardiac arrest

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest; family alleges poisoning

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:36 am Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (63) died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday. According to reports, he was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district after his health deteriorated. He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state after he complained of vomiting, reports added. However, Ansari's son, Umar Ansari, on Friday alleged that his father was "slow-poisoned" and added that they would move the courts.

Family's allegations

Ansari poisoned at dinner, alleges son

Umar said, "Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... He was poisoned at dinner on March 19... We will move to the judiciary." He added that once the family receives Ansari's body after the post-mortem examination they will take the next course of action. On Tuesday, Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, also alleged that the deceased politician was being "slow poisoned" in jail, a charge denied by authorities.

Post-mortem examination

Panel of 5 formed for post-mortem examination: Son

Ansari's body has been sent to Banda Medical College for a post-mortem examination. Umar said that a panel of five doctors was formed for the same. According to reports, Ansari was brought to the hospital at around 8:25pm on Thursday and was attended by a team of nine doctors. To recall, on Tuesday, Ansari was hospitalized in a Banda hospital after complaining of abdominal pain. He was later moved to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda.

Security measures

Security tightened in Uttar Pradesh following Ansari's death

Notably, in December 2023, Umar had approached the Supreme Court contending that the state government was planning to assassinate him in Banda jail. In an application filed on March 21 in the MP/MLA court in Barabanki, Ansari said that on March 19 he was fed some poisonous substance along with his food in jail, following which he felt uneasy and felt pain in his limbs Soon after his death, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed across Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition reacts

SP, Congress demand scrutiny of circumstances leading to Ansari's death

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has expressed its condolences over Ansari's death. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also commented on his death, saying that "Ansari's poison complaint was not taken seriously." He also urged constitutional institutions to take notice of such unusual cases. Meanwhile, Congress leader Surendra Rajput questioned the circumstances surrounding Ansari's death while in custody and called for an exhaustive investigation into the matter.

Political history

Ansari: 5-time MLA from Mau

The politician was elected as an MLA from Mau assembly seat five times—many times when he was in jail—serving twice under the Bahujan Samaj Party banner. In April 2023, Ansari faced conviction, receiving a 10-year prison term for the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krishnanand Rai. On March 13, 2024, he was handed a life sentence for involvement in forging documents used to acquire an arms license in 1990. Separately, Ansari had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.