The violence has led to four deaths and over 250 injuries

Haldwani violence not communal, says Nainital DM

By Chanshimla Varah 03:00 pm Feb 09, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Violence broke out in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday evening after the demolition of a madrasa allegedly built illegally on "nazool land" (owned by the state government) in the Banbhoolpura area. The clashes led to four deaths and over 250 injuries. At a press conference held on Friday morning, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that the incident was not a case of communal violence. She added that the perpetrators of the violence will be identified and brought to justice.

Next Article

Demolition drive

This was unprovoked attack, claims Singh

The District Magistrate stated that the attack was premeditated, as the assailants had gathered stones on rooftops beforehand. "The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive...forces would be attacked." she said. "The first mob with stones were dispersed and the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force," she added.

Statement

Demolition action taken following high court ruling: Singh

Singh also urged everyone to keep the situation from becoming a communal or sensitive matter. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the attack. Furthermore, Singh stated that demolition action was taken following a high court ruling against encroachment in several areas of Haldwani. "Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC...Where time was not given, the demolition drive was conducted by PWD and Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity," she said.

Twitter Post

Watch: The DM's full statement here

Attack aftermath

Attackers used petrol bombs, fired at police station

Following the demolition, locals clashed with the police, in which over 100 policemen and municipal workers sustained injuries. In view of the violence, the Uttarakhand government issued a "shoot at sight" order and imposed a curfew in the city. Internet services and schools have also been shut. Speaking to The Indian Express, a resident said the atmosphere was tense and they could "hear teargas and gunshots being fired."

Officials arrive

Chief secretary, DGP and ADG law and order reach Haldwani

As of Friday morning, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, DGP Abhinav Kumar, and ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman had arrived in Haldwani to assess the situation. This came after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level conference on Thursday with the chief secretary and director general of police to examine the situation. He also said that action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who caused arson.