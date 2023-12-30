New airport, revamped railway station: Everything on Modi's Ayodhya visit

1/9

India 3 min read

New airport, revamped railway station: Everything on Modi's Ayodhya visit

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:28 am Dec 30, 202310:28 am

Know about PM Modi's Ayodhya visit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Ayodhya's redeveloped railway station and its new international airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Furthermore, he will also be addressing a public rally near the airport. During his roughly four-hour visit to the temple city, PM Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for at least 46 infrastructure projects worth Rs. 15,700 crore, said reports.

2/9

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi's Ayodhya visit comes just weeks before the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22. Both the Ram Mandir and the development of Ayodhya rank high on the campaign pledges of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Moreover, these new projects are also set to bat for the state's BJP "double engine" government.

3/9

Know about PM Modi's schedule in Ayodhya

Providing details on PM Modi's visit, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said the prime minister would reach the Ayodhya airport at approximately 10:45am. "After landing at the airport, he will move straight to Ayodhya Railway Station, where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station," Dayal told PTI. "He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-built airport, and subsequently address a 'jan sabha' (public rally)," he added.

4/9

Redeveloped railway station features green building certification

The newly built Ayodhya airport, to be known as the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, has been constructed at over Rs. 1,450 crore. The airport's terminal spans an area of 6,500 square meters and is reportedly equipped to serve roughly 10 lakh passengers yearly. Moreover, numerous parts of the airport are decked up with colorful murals to depict different scenes of the Ramayana and Lord Ram's life.

5/9

Visuals from new Ayodhya airport

6/9

Everything on Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station

The recently revamped and renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station has been developed at a cost of Rs. 240 crore. Notably, the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has certified the state-of-the-art station as a green station building. Moreover, PM Modi will flag off six new Vande Bharat Express trains and two Amrit Bharat (Vande Bharat's sleeper version featuring the "push-pull" technology) trains to enhance the country's rail network. He will also dedicate three railway projects worth Rs. 2,300 crore.

7/9

Ayodhya railway station ready for Modi's visit

8/9

Modi to inaugurate 'new era of development': Adityanath on X

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Ayodhya Railway Station and the new airport ahead of PM Modi's visit. As per the schedule, Adityanath will welcome the prime minister when he arrives in Ayodhya. Security has also been beefed up around the state ahead of the event. On Saturday morning, the CM took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that "a new era of development" is going to be inaugurated by PM Modi.

9/9

Determined to preserve Ayodhya's rich heritage: Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi also expressed his thoughts on Ayodhya and stated that his government was determined to improve connectivity, develop world-class infrastructure, and preserve the "rich heritage of the city of Lord Shri Ram." "In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow," he tweeted on Friday. "Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects," he added.