Delhi government seeks blanket ban on firecrackers across NCR

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:06 am Oct 21, 202311:06 am

Delhi government has sought blanket ban on firecrackers across National Capital Region (NCR)

The Delhi government has sought a total ban on the burning of firecrackers and the movement of diesel buses throughout the National Capital Region (NCR). The proposal was brought up during a joint meeting of states with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government introduced a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution during the winter.

Why does this story matter?

Every winter, fireworks during Diwali and stubble burning reduce Delhi's air quality to hazardous levels. The morning after Diwali in 2021, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly broke all prior records in the capital city. The firecracker ban was also at the center of a political controversy last year as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Delhi's ruling AAP as anti-Hindu for banning firecrackers.

Allow only CNG, electric vehicles': Delhi's Environment Minister urges Centre

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the Centre to impose a complete ban on firecrackers, stubble burning, and the movement of diesel buses across the NCR, per PTI. Rai also reportedly stressed the need to allow only compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles to ply. This was discussed at a joint meeting of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan with the Centre.

Pollution sources and proposed measures

Rai also reportedly proposed transitioning industrial facilities using polluting fuels to piped natural gas and mandating brick kilns to adopt zig-zag technology to minimize pollution. According to a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), 31% of Delhi's pollution is generated within the city. The remaining 69% originates from sources in the NCR states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Reducing reliance on diesel generators, redirecting non-destined vehicles

To reduce reliance on diesel generators, Rai suggested providing electricity to all housing societies in NCR states. He also recommended that relevant state governments reroute non-destined vehicles from their starting points on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways. Last month, the Delhi government declared a comprehensive ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city.

Public awareness campaigns, action plans in Delhi

On Friday, the Delhi government hosted a "Run Against Pollution" event to raise awareness about the impact of air pollution. Many government officials pledged to utilize public transportation, turn off vehicles at red lights, and maintain clean environments. Rai said the government intends to revive the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign and reintroduce the "With lamps, not crackers" campaign to discourage firecracker burning.