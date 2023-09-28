Manipur: Mob vandalizes DC office, torches vehicles over students' killing

Fresh violence in Manipur over inaction in students' murder incident

The violence that erupted on Tuesday in Manipur over the alleged kidnapping and murder of two Meitei students continued on Thursday. According to reports, a student-led mob set vehicles ablaze and vandalized the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal West on Thursday. Clashes also broke out between security personnel and agitators on Wednesday night, with security forces resorting to using tear gas shells to control the situation. The students had gone missing in July, and photos of their bodies surfaced recently.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid the ongoing ethnic violence between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. While Meiteis—forming the state's 53% population—are worried about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, tribals, Kukis and Nagas are concerned about losing their ancestral areas. In light of the prevailing situation, the Manipur government declared the entire state a "disturbed area" on Wednesday under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for the next six months.

Protests erupt over deaths of 2 missing youths

Angry mobs allegedly clashed with security personnel in the northeastern state's Sagolband, Uripok, Tera, and Yaiskul areas on Wednesday night. As per the news outlet India TV, agitators also blocked roads by using boulders, iron pipes, and burning tires to stop the security personnel from entering residential areas. In response to the escalating violence, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been deployed to restore law and order.

Mob tried to set BJP office on fire in Thoubal

Speaking to The Print regarding the current situation in Manipur, sources revealed, "Various forms of violent agitations are being carried out, including demonstrations and rallies." "The mob tried to set the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Thoubal on fire, attacked police outposts using petrol bombs, tried to set the deputy commissioner's office in Imphal on fire, pelted stones and used catapults to attack personnel," the source added.

Details on the students

The deceased students were identified as 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit and 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi. A viral picture that surfaced just days after internet services were restored showed the two victims sitting helplessly with men carrying firearms in the background. In another photo, their bodies could be seen in a forest area, with Hemjit's head severed. On the back of this, the state government released a statement assuring "decisive action" and asked the public to practice restraint.