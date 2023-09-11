BJP planning to corner INDIA over Sanatan row

Politics

BJP planning to corner INDIA over Sanatan row

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 11, 2023 | 07:48 pm 3 min read

The BJP is planning to target the INDIA over DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

Following the G20 Summit, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now shifting its focus to domestic politics. It is reportedly gearing up to target the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, especially the Congress, over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial Sanatan Dharma remarks. The party plans to question the opposition bloc's silence on the issue during its campaign in poll-bound states and utilize social media platforms to highlight the opposition's alleged double standards.

Why does this story matter?

Udhayanidhi's recent statement calling for eradicating Sanatan Dharma has been backed by the DMK and Priyank Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The BJP plans to use the controversy to hurt the INDIA's prospects in the upcoming state assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls by branding the opposition alliance as "anti-Hindu." Since India was in the global spotlight for the recently-held G20 Summit, the BJP leaders allegedly had to restrain themselves from fanning the issue.

Needs 'proper response': PM Modi

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Council of Ministers and reportedly said Udhayanidhi's remark deserved a "proper response." He also directed the ministers to exercise caution while giving statements and stick to facts without delving into the history of the issue. Notably, the DMK's leader compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria, dengue, and COVID-19, calling for its eradication. He defended his remarks, saying he was attacking the caste system and not the Hindu community.

BJP to up ante in upcoming rallies

The BJP's top brass plans to raise the issue on various social media platforms and in poll campaign rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, News18 said, quoting a BJP leader. Targeting the opposition, Union minister Anurag Thakur has said, "The opposition is limited to insulting the Sanatan Dharma. This shows their mentality and efforts are going on one after another to insult the Sanatan Dharma." He called out Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray for their silence on the issue.

Forgotten ideology in greed for power: Thakur slams Thackeray

Referring to Gandhi's recent statement saying, "There's nothing Hindu about what the BJP does," Thakur said some people have a habit of "spreading fear and confusion and telling lies." He also slammed Thackeray for suggesting that the BJP could re-orchestrate a "Godhra-like" incident after the Ram Temple's inauguration in Ayodhya. Thakur said some people had forgotten their ideology for the greed of power. Notably, the temple is expected to be inaugurated in January ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Share this timeline