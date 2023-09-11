Chandrababu Naidu arrested: TDP calls Andhra bandh, JSP extends support

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 11, 2023 | 10:30 am 3 min read

TDP calls bandh in Andhra Pradesh today over Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) called for a bandh in Andhra Pradesh on Monday in protest against the recent arrest of its party chief and former state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Moreover, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) has backed the TDP's call for a statewide bandh. Naidu was arrested on Saturday in connection to the alleged AP skill development funds scam case.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, Naidu was arrested for his purported involvement in an alleged scam linked to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). He was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday by a Vijayawada court. Introduced by the then-TDP government in Andhra Pradesh in 2016, the APSSDC was established to provide skill training to unemployed youth in the state.

State TDP president calls for people's support for bandh

According to NDTV, Andhra TDP President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged the party cadres, people, and the civil society to make Monday's protest a success by partaking in it. "The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh [on Monday], in protest against the illegal arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, atrocities on the party cadre, and vengeful politics," the party said in a release.

YSRCP government resorting to 'anti-social activities': Pawan Kalyan

On the other hand, actor-turned-politician and JSP supremo Pawan Kalyan attacked Andhra's ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government. He alleged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government of resorting to "anti-social activities" in the state and "harassing" the opposition parties. "Jana Sena party has already condemned this arrest, which is against the spirit of democracy," ANI quoted the JSP chief as saying.

Naidu moved to Rajahmundry Central Prison

Meanwhile, Naidu has been moved to the Rajahmundry Central Prison after being remanded to judicial custody until September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada on Sunday. Reportedly, security was beefed up at the jail on Sunday before the arrival of the former Andhra chief minister. In Rajahmundry, restrictions under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 were also enforced.

Visuals of Naidu arriving at Rajamundry Central Prison

Know about alleged case against Naidu

It is learned that the alleged scam, involving the transfer of government funds of nearly Rs. 371 crore to shell companies, took place between 2016 and 2019. On the basis of the probe launched in March this year, the AP Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) claimed the APSSDC project was launched without proper cabinet approval and a proper tendering process, among several other violations.

CID claimed Naidu involved in criminal conspiracy, forgery

According to the AP Police CID's remand report, Naidu was also involved in forgery of documents, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, among other things, as part of the purported scam. Moreover, the TDP supremo was allegedly arrested on non-bailable charges under Sections 34, 37, 167, 166, 120(8), 201, 409, 418, 471, 465, 420, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

