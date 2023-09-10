Skill development scam: Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody

September 10, 2023

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the case on Saturday

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was on Sunday remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Vijayawada court in connection with the alleged AP skill development corruption case. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s chief was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the early hours of Saturday. He will remain in judicial custody till September 23, said reports.

Naidu will be in judicial custody for 2 weeks

Naidu accused in Rs. 371cr APSSDC scam

Naidu was presented in the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in connection with the case on Sunday morning. He was arrested on Saturday over his purported links to an alleged scam in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). The CID claimed Naidu was the main accused and conspirator of the scam involving Rs. 371 crore of government funds transferred to shell companies.

2021 FIR didn't mention allegations against Naidu: Lawyer

Naidu was represented by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra in the Vijayawada court. After hearing arguments for over six hours, the court remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. During the hearing, Luthra argued neither the complaint nor the CID's remand report mentioned Naidu's involvement in siphoning off funds. He also highlighted the FIR registered in December 2021, too, mentioned no allegations against Naidu.

Falsely implicated for political gains: Naidu

Reportedly, Naidu will now be shifted to a jail in the state's Rajamahendravaram. Earlier on Sunday, he claimed he was falsely implicated for political gains. He also urged the court to reject the remand report submitted by the prosecuting agency, which sought 15 days' custody.

More details on APSSDC, alleged scam

The APSSDC was reportedly launched in 2016 by the then-TDP government in Andhra Pradesh to provide skill training to unemployed youth. The alleged scam—involving the transfer of government funds to shell companies—reportedly took place until 2019. Based on its investigation launched in March 2023, the CID claimed the project was started without approval from the cabinet and a proper tendering process, among other violations.

Naidu involved in criminal conspiracy, forgery: CID

In its remand report, the AP Police CID also alleged that Naidu was involved in a criminal conspiracy, forgery of documents, and destruction of evidence, among other things, as part of the purported scam. Moreover, the former Andhra CM was reportedly arrested on non-bailable charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34, 37, 201, 166, 167, 120(8), 409, 418, 420, 465, 468, and 471.

