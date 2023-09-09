Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Politics

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 09, 2023 | 10:02 am 2 min read

Chandrababu Naidu of TDP arrested in alleged skill development scam case

The Andhra Pradesh Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) apprehended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday morning in connection with an alleged corruption case. According to media reports, the former Andhra chief minister was arrested by the CID from RK Function Hall in Nandyal town's Gnanapuram at around 6:00am.

Details on how Naidu got arrested

As per Hindustan Times, a team of police and the CID swooped on the Naidu camp at RK Function Hall at around 3:00am to arrest him but faced resistance from TDP cadres. Even the Special Protection Group (SPG) forces guarding Naidu didn't allow the cops to reach him until 5:30am as per rules. Eventually, Naidu was arrested around 6:00am by the authorities.

Visuals of Naidu getting arrested

Top official provides details on Naidu's arrest

During his arrest, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghurami Reddy informed the TDP president that he was being arrested in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam and was the number one accused in the case. Moreover, a notice to that effect was also handed over to Naidu under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 50 (1) (2).

Charges against Naidu

Per PTI, Naidu has been arrested on non-bailable charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 471, 468, 465, 420, 418, 409, 120(8), 166, 167, 201, 37, and 34. Furthermore, the AP Police CID reportedly invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former CM.

TDP president's son also arrested

The arrest comes days after Naidu predicted during an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district that he might be arrested anytime soon. "Today or tomorrow, they could arrest me. They may even attack me," Naidu had said. Meanwhile, CNBCTV18 reported the TDP chief's son, Nara Lokesh, was detained by the Andhra Pradesh Police in the East Godavari district on Saturday morning.

Naidu's reaction to being arrested

Reacting to his arrest, Naidu alleged, "Democracy was murdered. I have to prove it if I am wrong. In the end, righteousness wins. People and TDP workers should exercise restraint." On the other hand, the TDP president's arrest triggered widespread protests in Tirupati's Annapurna Sarukulu center, as videos showed people raising slogans and burning tires in the area.

Visuals from Tirupati

