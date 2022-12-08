India

Cyclone Mandous: IMD issues heavy rain alert for TN, Andhra

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 08, 2022, 01:25 pm 2 min read

IMD also predicted a substantial downpour when Cyclone Mandous crosses the coast between Sriharikota and Puducherry on December 9 at midnight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) released an alert for the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry (Union Territory) on Thursday morning as the depression over the southeast and southwest of the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic story. IMD also predicted a substantial downpour when Cyclone Mandous crosses the coast between Sriharikota and Puducherry on December 9 at midnight.

Cyclone Mandous 500 kms off Karaikal

The low-pressure zone over the southeast Bay of Bengal turned into a depression on December 6. This then intensified into a "deep depression" and was approximately 750 km away from Chennai as of Wednesday. In its Thursday bulletin, the weather body stated that the cyclonic storm over the southwest of the Bay of Bengal was around 500 kilometers from east-southeast Karaikal.

IMD provides update on cyclone Mandous

"Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" (Cyclone Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message," IMD wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

India Meteorological Department's Twitter post

Numerous parts to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

The weather agency predicted heavy showers in coastal areas amid the cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal for the coming days. According to IMD, moderate to light downpours at most places and heavy to hefty showers at isolated places in Karaikal, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu are expected. Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall over Andhra and Rayalaseema's adjoining south coastal areas is expected on Thursday.

NDRF teams on standby amid cyclone alert in Tamil Nadu

Six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure. According to news agency ANI, the squads have been dispatched to Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Chennai. Furthermore, fishermen have been instructed by the weather office not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days amid the rough weather.

Relief and rescue units ready in Andhra, Karaikal and Puducherry

Disaster management teams are on standby in Andhra Pradesh and will act according to the state government's instructions. Rescue and relief units of the army and navy, with ships and aircraft, are also currently on standby. Three NDRF teams have also been deployed in Karaikal and Puducherry in view of the heavy cyclonic rains in the area.