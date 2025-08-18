INDIA bloc may impeach CEC Gyanesh Kumar: What we know

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is reportedly considering an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Citing sources, NDTV said the opposition parties discussed this during a meeting of their leaders in Parliament . The process for removing a Chief Election Commissioner is akin to that of a Supreme Court Judge and requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament on grounds of "proved misbehavior or incapacity."

Impeachment discussions Congress willing to use all democratic tools: Naseer Hussain Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the party is willing to use all democratic tools, including an impeachment motion if necessary. He added that no formal discussions have been held yet. "If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules," Hussain told ANI. This comes after CEC Kumar's strong remarks against the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.

Fraud claims 'Insult to Constitution': CEC on Gandhi's 'vote chori' remarks CEC Kumar has dismissed the recent "vote chori" allegations by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. He called the accusations of bias an "insult" to India's Constitution. Kumar also demanded that Gandhi either submit a signed affidavit or apologize to the nation for his statements. "An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country," he said during a press conference in New Delhi.