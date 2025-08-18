Tiger Shroff's next with Sachin Ravi begins shoot in September

Pre-production preparations

Shroff will train for stunts after 'Baaghi 4' release

After Baaghi 4's release, Shroff will reportedly spend two weeks training for the film's demanding stunts. A crew member told Mid-Day, "Tiger wants to take his action to the next level. Table reads have also been scheduled during this phase." "The idea is to be fully ready so that when the cameras roll, it's solely focused on execution."