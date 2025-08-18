Tiger Shroff's next with Sachin Ravi begins shoot in September
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for a busy schedule. After the release of Baaghi 4 on September 5, he will start shooting for his next project with director Sachin Ravi, reported Mid-Day. The film is expected to go on floors in Mumbai between September 18 and 27. It will mark Ravi's debut in Hindi films.
Pre-production preparations
Shroff will train for stunts after 'Baaghi 4' release
After Baaghi 4's release, Shroff will reportedly spend two weeks training for the film's demanding stunts. A crew member told Mid-Day, "Tiger wants to take his action to the next level. Table reads have also been scheduled during this phase." "The idea is to be fully ready so that when the cameras roll, it's solely focused on execution."
Production details
Film's 1st leg to be shot in Mumbai
The film's first leg will be shot in Mumbai, with a set being erected at Film City in September. The team has reportedly planned a tight 45-day schedule from mid-September to November, with one outdoor shoot scheduled for the last leg. The yet-untitled project will be produced by Murad Khetani.