'The Yards' starring Wahlberg, Theron, Phoenix now streaming Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

The Yards, a gritty 2000 crime drama starring Mark Wahlberg, Joaquin Phoenix, and Charlize Theron, just landed on Paramount+ as of August 1.

The film follows ex-con Leo Handler trying to go straight but getting pulled into corruption and sabotage in New York's rail yards.