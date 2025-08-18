'The Yards' starring Wahlberg, Theron, Phoenix now streaming
The Yards, a gritty 2000 crime drama starring Mark Wahlberg, Joaquin Phoenix, and Charlize Theron, just landed on Paramount+ as of August 1.
The film follows ex-con Leo Handler trying to go straight but getting pulled into corruption and sabotage in New York's rail yards.
More about the film
After years off digital platforms, The Yards is finally streaming on Paramount+.
Directed by James Gray and co-written by Matt Reeves, it dives into family loyalty, betrayal, and the messy side of business.
Mixed reviews and limited box office success
Even with its big-name cast and realistic fight scenes, The Yards got mixed reviews—holding a 64% critics score and 51% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Inspired by a real-life scandal from Gray's family history, it only made $924K at the box office due to its limited release.