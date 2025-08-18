'Anupamaa' recap: Anu stands for women's right to choose partner

Anupamaa reminds everyone how Vasundhara rushed Prarthana into marriage, putting her MBA dreams on hold. When blamed for Prarthana's divorce, Anu pushes back by revealing Gautam's true nature. Even when criticized for her progressive views, she firmly argues that if Parag's second marriage is accepted, so should Prarthana's—making a strong point about fairness and self-respect.

Legal notice brings the drama back

Just as everyone is celebrating, Vasundhara and Khyati show up with legal papers to challenge the wedding.

The sudden move shakes up the festivities and brings family tensions to a new high—reminding everyone that standing up for what's right isn't always easy, but it matters.