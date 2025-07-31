Tiger Shroff to star in Sachin Ravi's Hindi directorial debut?

Tiger Shroff , known for his high-octane performances in movies like Heropanti, Baaghi, and War, is reportedly set to star in a new action film. The yet-untitled project will be produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Sachin Ravi of Avane Srimannarayana fame. According to Pinkvilla, the movie will go on floors in October with a 45-day schedule.

Film details Shroff to push boundaries with this action thriller A source close to the development told the outlet, "Tiger Shroff has been on the look-out for a new format of action for a while now, and that's when Murad Khetani and Sachin Ravi approached him with a film that pushes the boundaries of action in a new direction." "He was bowled over by the vision for telling this intriguing story and went ahead to allot dates to the film on priority."

Production progress Crew and dialogues are being finalized The pre-production work for the film has already begun, with Ravi and Khetani planning to start shooting soon. An international action team is set to join the project, and discussions are currently underway to finalize the crew. The dialogues for this high-concept action thriller are being written by Sumit Arora, known for his work on Jawan and Border 2. The film will reportedly release in 2026.