Amid legal trouble, 'Udaipur Files' locks August release date 

Director Bharat Shrinate announced the new release date following the Supreme Court's ruling, marking a significant milestone in the film's distribution journey. He expressed his relief over the court's decision, stating, "Truth always wins." The legal issues arose when the Centre's approval for Udaipur Files was challenged, leading to a delay in its release.

Film's theme

Film explores sensitive, controversial topics

Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiya Lal and produced by Amit Jani, explores sensitive topics. It tells the story of Lal's gruesome murder that allegedly stemmed from the 40-year-old's public support for BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks. The incident took place on June 28, 2022, when two men hacked him to death at his tailoring shop. It not only shocked Udaipur but also caused communal unrest across India.