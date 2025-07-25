Amid legal trouble, 'Udaipur Files' locks August release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Udaipur Files will finally hit the theaters on August 8, 2025. The announcement came on Friday after a Supreme Court ruling directed the Delhi High Court to resolve challenges against the government's approval for its release. The movie was initially scheduled to premiere on July 11 but faced delays due to censorship and legal issues.
Director's statement
'Truth always wins,' says director Bharat Shrinate
Director Bharat Shrinate announced the new release date following the Supreme Court's ruling, marking a significant milestone in the film's distribution journey. He expressed his relief over the court's decision, stating, "Truth always wins." The legal issues arose when the Centre's approval for Udaipur Files was challenged, leading to a delay in its release.
Film's theme
Film explores sensitive, controversial topics
Udaipur Files, starring Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiya Lal and produced by Amit Jani, explores sensitive topics. It tells the story of Lal's gruesome murder that allegedly stemmed from the 40-year-old's public support for BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks. The incident took place on June 28, 2022, when two men hacked him to death at his tailoring shop. It not only shocked Udaipur but also caused communal unrest across India.