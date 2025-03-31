What's the story

Sanoj Mishra (45), the director who recently offered a film to viral sensation Monalisa at the Maha Kumbh Mela, was arrested on Sunday.

His arrest came soon after his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

He is accused of repeatedly raping a woman (28) over four years and luring her with offers of work in films.

The arrest was made by Nabi Karim Police.

Here are more details about the case.