Director who offered film to Monalisa arrested in rape case
What's the story
Sanoj Mishra (45), the director who recently offered a film to viral sensation Monalisa at the Maha Kumbh Mela, was arrested on Sunday.
His arrest came soon after his bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.
He is accused of repeatedly raping a woman (28) over four years and luring her with offers of work in films.
The arrest was made by Nabi Karim Police.
Here are more details about the case.
Details
Allegations of intoxicant use and threats
The victim, who met Mishra (The Diary of West Bengal) in 2020 via TikTok and Instagram, alleged he used intoxicants to exploit her. She was residing in Jhansi when they met.
On June 17, 2021, Mishra threatened to die by suicide if she didn't meet him at the Jhansi Railway Station. Afraid for his life, she agreed to meet him.
The next day, he reportedly called again and threatened suicide, insisting she come to meet him again.
Exploitation and threats
The victim alleged Mishra took her to a resort and raped her after feeding her intoxicants.
In the FIR, she stated Mishra recorded objectionable pictures and videos of her and threatened to make them public if she protested.
He also called her to different places under the pretext of marriage and had physical relations with her.
Per reports, the filmmaker also forced her to undergo abortion procedures thrice.