Trump signs executive order to pause TikTok ban in US
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, temporarily halting the sale of Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok.
The move comes as a response to a law passed in the US last year, which mandated the sale or closure of TikTok.
The executive order was among several others signed by Trump on his first day back in office.
Order details
Executive order aims to prevent abrupt shutdown
The executive order directs the attorney general to refrain from enforcing the law requiring TikTok to be sold or shut down in the US for 75 days.
The moratorium is meant to give "an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans."
Tech communication
Justice Department to issue letters to tech giants
The executive order also directs the Justice Department to send letters to major social media and tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Oracle that work with TikTok.
These letters are intended to confirm that there has been no violation of the statute during this time and that these companies are not liable for any conduct during this time.
Position shift
Trump's stance on TikTok ban
When asked about the executive order's purpose, Trump said it "Just gave me the right to sell it or close it," adding that he had not yet made a decision on what to do.
Although Trump had previously raised concerns over TikTok citing security risks from its Chinese ownership, he has since reversed his stance for reasons such as his own popularity on the platform and its use during last year's presidential campaign.