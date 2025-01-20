How to rate and review on Swiggy? Try these steps
What's the story
Leaving a rating and review for a restaurant on Swiggy (Android) is a simple process that allows you to share your dining experience with others.
Whether you're complimenting a meal that went above and beyond or offering suggestions for improvement, your feedback matters.
This tutorial guides you through each step, from placing your order to submitting your review.
Place order
Navigate and place your order
Download the Swiggy app if you haven't already, and search for the restaurant you want to review.
Go through the menu, pick the items you want to order, and head to checkout.
Complete your payment to place your order.
Make sure you complete this step as you can only leave reviews for orders that have been placed.
Rate and review
Share your experience
After you are done with your meal, open the Swiggy app and navigate to "Orders."
Select the order you wish to rate.
Swiggy's ratings range from one star (Not Good) to five stars (Loved It).
Tap a star rating; then comment on taste, packaging, and delivery. Mention what you liked or disliked.
Feedback submission
Submitting your feedback
Once you've completed all the relevant fields with truthful and specific details about your experience, you can now submit your review.
It's important to keep in mind that your feedback is twofold. It not only assists in improving the restaurant's services but also significantly contributes to helping future customers make informed dining decisions.
Your input is essential for ongoing improvement and customer satisfaction.