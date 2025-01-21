Jaishankar gets front-row seat at Trump's inauguration, says 'honor to...'
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was accorded a front-row seat at the inauguration ceremony of United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
The ceremony was held at the US Capitol, where US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.
Earlier, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th Vice-President of the US.
Diplomatic representation
Jaishankar represents India at Trump's inauguration
Jaishankar, who represented India at the event, was seated in the first row with other global dignitaries.
He brought a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for President Trump and said he was privileged to represent India and PM Modi at the ceremony.
"Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," Jaishankar tweeted.
Bilateral relations
PM Modi congratulates Trump, expresses eagerness to work closely
PM Modi congratulated Trump on his inauguration and said he looked forward to working closely with him. Modi called Trump a "dear friend" and wished him a successful term ahead.
Jaishankar's presence at the inauguration is in line with India's tradition of sending special envoys to such events.
After assuming office, President Trump signed eight executive orders revoking 78 decisions of Joe Biden's administration and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Treaty.
Executive orders
Trump's 1st actions as president
Trump also pardoned 1,500 defendants charged in the January 6 Capitol riot and ordered the US to exit the World Health Organization (WHO).
He also allowed TikTok to operate for another 75 days under new directives.
Jaishankar's front-row seat was viewed as a signal of India's intent to keep close ties with Trump's administration.
He sat next to Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa, while Japanese and Australian counterparts were seated two rows behind.
Inauguration events
Jaishankar attends inauguration day prayer service
Jaishankar also attended an inauguration day prayer service at St John's Church where he interacted with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump's return to power after a four-year gap made him the only US president after Grover Cleveland to return to office after an electoral defeat.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Argentina's President Javier Milei, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro among others.