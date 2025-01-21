Jaishankar, who represented India at the event, was seated in the first row with other global dignitaries.

He brought a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for President Trump and said he was privileged to represent India and PM Modi at the ceremony.

"Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC," Jaishankar tweeted.