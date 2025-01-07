Nadella stressed on the role of AI in propelling business growth and innovation, saying "this is the golden age for systems when it comes to innovation."

He also highlighted Microsoft's dedication to enabling businesses and developers to harness the power of AI tech.

This year will be crucial as developers start integrating advanced tools into their workflows.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, believes AI agents might "join the workforce" in the coming months, significantly altering companies' output.