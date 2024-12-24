Summarize Simplifying... In short Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha debate sparked controversy, leading to nationwide protests and demands for his resignation by the Congress.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also condemned Shah's remarks, accusing the BJP of creating distractions to divert attention from the issue.

Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar 'disgraceful': Manipur Congress leader

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:20 pm Dec 24, 202401:20 pm

What's the story Manipur Congress leader Gaikhangam Gangmei has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on BR Ambedkar, calling them "disparaging and disgraceful." He alleged that Shah was undermining Ambedkar's legacy and belittling the foundations of the Constitution. Gangmei also expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending Shah instead of holding him accountable.

Controversial remarks

Shah's comments and ensuing parliamentary unrest

Shah's controversial remarks came during a December 17 debate in the Rajya Sabha. He had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata." Following these remarks, the Congress moved a privilege notice against Shah on December 19 and MPs from the INDIA bloc protested.

Parliamentary chaos

Gangmei accuses BJP MPs of provoking commotion

Gangmei alleged that BJP MPs intentionally created a ruckus by carrying rods and sticks inside Parliament, breaching security protocols. He alleged this led to injuries to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the misbehavior of female MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress leader reaffirmed the party's steadfastness in protecting the Constitution and democracy.

Nationwide protests

DMK condemns Shah's remarks, Congress demands resignation

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed a resolution condemning Shah's remarks as derogatory. The resolution also criticized the BJP for diverting attention from Shah's speech with "comical" drama inside and outside Parliament. Meanwhile, the Congress announced nationwide protests demanding Shah's resignation over his remarks.

Resignation demand

Congress to submit petitions seeking Shah's resignation

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal said petitions demanding Shah's resignation would be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu via district collectors. Venugopal accused the BJP of filing cases against opposition leaders who expressed dissent and disrupting Parliament proceedings. He also slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his silence on the matter and accused CPI(M) Politburo members of not supporting Rahul Gandhi in protesting the matter.