Amit Shah will meet Mahayuti leaders today

Shah to meet Mahayuti leaders today, discuss Maharashtra CM's name

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Nov 28, 202409:33 am

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet key leaders in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the formation of Maharashtra's new government. The meeting will be attended by Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar. The discussions will center around choosing the next Chief Minister and appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Successor support

Shinde assures support for BJP's CM decision

Meanwhile, Shinde has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will support the BJP's decision on his successor. He said, "I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take." Shinde also stressed his support for BJP's choice, saying, "Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP's decision to name the next Maharashtra CM."

Meeting confirmation

Pawar confirms Delhi trip for CM discussions

Pawar confirmed that he, along with Shinde and Fadnavis, would head to Delhi for further discussions. He said the new CM is likely to be sworn in on November 30 or December 1. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a historic win in the recent state assembly elections, winning 230 of 288 seats. The BJP won 132 seats, while Shinde's Shiv Sena and Pawar's NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

CM speculation

Fadnavis likely to be next Maharashtra CM

Reports indicate that Fadnavis is likely to be made the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shinde and Pawar will be Deputy Chief Ministers. Fadnavis will be CM for the first two-and-a-half years after which Shinde will take over for the rest of the term, sources said. The new government arrangement will be formally announced after Shah meets the alliance leaders.

Leadership support

Athawale supports Fadnavis for CM, respects BJP's decision

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale voiced his support for Fadnavis as CM but said he would abide by the BJP leadership's final decision. Athawale noted Fadnavis's earlier stint as Deputy CM under Shinde and how he accepted party decisions. "We will respect whatever decision is taken by our alliance partner BJP," he said.