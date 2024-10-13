Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Dussehra rally, Maharashtra CM Thackeray criticized the BJP and promised to build a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandir in every district if his government is re-elected.

Meanwhile, Shinde, who split from Shiv Sena, defended his rebellion and credited PM Modi for elevating Marathi to a classical language.

He also promised better housing for Dharavi residents, accusing Thackeray's administration of neglecting people's welfare. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The speeches were marked by sharp exchanges and veiled threats

Sena vs Sena Dussehra rallies: Shivaji, 2022 coup take centrestage

By Chanshimla Varah 09:48 am Oct 13, 202409:48 am

What's the story As the political battle between Shiv Sena and its breakaway faction heats up ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, party leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde delivered fiery Dussehra speeches on Saturday. Thackeray addressed his supporters from Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park, while Shinde spoke at Azad Maidan, a little over 10km away. The speeches were marked by sharp exchanges and veiled threats as both leaders sought to rally their bases for the upcoming polls.

Oath reminder

Thackeray's speech: A message and warning to rivals

Thackeray started his address by playing a clip of his 2019 oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra CM at Shivaji Park. The move was both a message and a warning to his political rivals. He also called the Shinde-led Sena "duplicate" during his speech. Recalling a conversation with late businessman Ratan Tata, Thackeray emphasized his claim on the party's leadership, saying Balasaheb had chosen him after finding him trustworthy.

Criticism and promise

Thackeray criticizes BJP, promises Shivaji Maharaj Mandirs

Thackeray also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it should be ashamed of calling itself "Bharatiya" and comparing it to the Kauravas for their arrogance. He alleged the ruling Mahayuti alliance built a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just for votes. The Sena chief promised if his Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power after the assembly polls, he'll build a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandir in every district of Maharashtra.

Rebellion recall

Shinde's speech: Comparison and rebellion recall

Meanwhile, Shinde likened his former boss, Thackeray, to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, implying Muslim appeasement politics. He also reminisced about his rebellion against Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, alleging he had freed the real Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb's ideals. "Had the uprising not been carried out by us, true Shiv Sainiks would have been humiliated and Maharashtra would have gone back many years," said Shinde.

Credit and defense

Shinde credits PM Modi, defends split from Shiv Sena

Shinde also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Marathi the status of a classical language and defended his split from Shiv Sena. He rebutted Thackeray's claims about the Dharavi redevelopment project, promising better housing for its residents. "You were in power for 25 years but never prioritised people's happiness. You built bungalow after bungalow while Dharavi's residents remained in slums," Shinde said. Further, Shinde dismissed the opposition MVA's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra as "accidental, not permanent."