Owaisi offered Z category security, he should accept: Amit Shah

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 07, 2022, 06:22 pm 3 min read

Amit Shah appealed to Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z category security which was offered to him.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the Z category security which was offered to him. Shah was speaking on the attack on Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur last week. The appeal comes after Owaisi verbally turned down the offer of second-highest security protection.

Context Why does the story matter?

The AIMIM MP had a close call on February 3 when shots were fired at a vehicle he was traveling in while returning from Meerut to Delhi.

Reportedly, Owaisi was visiting UP to campaign for upcoming assembly polls.

The incident sparked a row, with Owaisi claiming "bigger persons and minds" were behind the attack.

Notably, no one was injured in that attack.

Details Owaisi still faces security threat: Shah

Informing the Upper House that Owaisi still faces a security threat, Shah said the government has decided to provide Owaisi with Z category security cover on an India basis and a bullet-proof car in Delhi. Shah said the decision was taken after reviewing the threat level following the last week's attack. Notably, Z category security involves round-the-clock protection by Central Reserve Police Force commandos.

Quote 'Police not able to provide security due to Owaisi's reluctance'

"In the past also, based on threat assessment by the central agencies, the Centre had issued directions to provide security to Owaisi," Shah said. "But due to his reluctance, the Delhi Police and Telangana Police have not been able to provide security to him."

Owaisi Don't want Z-category security: Owaisi

Rejecting Z category protection, Owaisi said, "I don't want 'Z' category security...I want to be an A-category citizen." "Why was UAPA (Unlawful Activity Prevention Act) not invoked against those who fired at me?" "I want to live, to speak...My life will be safe when the poor are safe...I will not get scared of those who shot at my car." he said last week.

Probe Probe underway on the attack: Shah

Meanwhile, the home minister informed the House that the probe is ongoing on the attack and two accused have been arrested. He also informed that police have recovered two unauthorized pistols and seized an Alto car in connection with the incident. "The forensic team is probing the incident and the two men are being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police," Shah added.

Administration 'Administration had no prior information about Owaisi's movement'

Shah also partly laid the blame on Owaisi himself, saying the Hapur district authorities had no prior information about Owaisi's movement through the area. "Owaisi had no pre-scheduled event in Hapur district, nor was any information about his movement shared with the District Control Room beforehand," Shah said. "The law and order situation in the district is now normal. Strict vigilance is being maintained."

Accused One accused associated with Hindu right-wing organization: Report

The accused--identified as Sachin and Shubham--have been charged with an attempt to murder. Sachin--a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar--faces similar charges in a different case and claims to be a member of a Hindu right-wing organization. Photographs have emerged where Sachin can be seen posing with UP's political leaders, including Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Shubham is a farmer from Saharanpur with no criminal record.