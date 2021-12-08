Politics Modi's 'laal topi' jibe at Samajwadi Party stirs Opposition attack

PM Modi made the comments at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under sharp attack from the Opposition over the use of his official PMO Twitter handle for a veiled "laal topi" (red cap) jibe at the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Opposition slammed Modi for his language and the use of government platforms for political purposes. Modi had made the comments at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modi's critics found problematic the use of government offices, run by taxpayers' money, for political jibes by the ruling party. The PM had earlier called those wearing "laal topis" soft on terrorists and mafias. This jibe was reproduced by the PMO Twitter handle. The row has erupted ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly polls, where Modi's BJP and the SP will contest as rivals.

Details What had Modi said?

Modi had accused the SP of being soft on terrorists and mafias. "The whole of UP knows that 'laal topi waale' (the red caps) are only interested in red beacons (power), not people's misery," he said. "The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that they only want power to run scams and allow mafias and terrorists to go scot-free.

SP SP chief hits back at Modi

Yadav during a three-day rally in Bundelkhand in December, 2021. (Source: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

Responding to Modi's jibe, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said "laal topi" is a red alert for the BJP in UP. "There is a red alert for BJP over inflation, unemployment, farmers, laborers, Hathras, Lakhimpur, women, youth, education, business, and health," Yadav tweeted. "The 'laal topi' will wipe away the BJP from the state. There will be a revolution of red and change in 2022."

Quote PM ruining his language: SP chief

"The PM is ruining his language. The people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson just like the people of Bengal did," Yadav reportedly said, referring to the BJP's defeat in the 2021 West Bengal elections. "The PM is clearly panicking."

TMC TMC questions use of PMO handle

Mahua Moitra with Akhilesh Yadav at Parliament during the Monsoon Session this year. (Source: Twitter/@MahuaMoitra)

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned the use of the PMO Twitter handle for "political laal topi tweets." The PMO runs on taxpayers' money and is staffed by IAS officers, Moitra said. "How on earth can @PMOIndia handle be used for political lal topi tweets? Have everyone's brains been fried in saffron sauce?" she asked.

AAP AAP also criticizes use of PMO handle

Sanjay Singh addressing a press conference in 2019. (Source: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

"The use of this kind of language from the prime minister's official handle is wrong," said AAP's Sanjay Singh. He also took a jibe at Modi and his cabinet for their affiliation with the RSS, whose cadres wear black caps. "These black cap-wearing people use their black thinking and black laws. I wouldn't be surprised if they renamed Lal Qila as Kaala Qila."

UP elections UP Assembly polls due next year

Both the SP and the ruling BJP in UP are expected to lock horns during the upcoming state assembly elections. Even though the BJP had swept the polls in 2017, the SP is mounting a stiff challenge to the former this time. Yadav is also gathering support from Opposition parties such as the TMC, the AAP, and the NCP.