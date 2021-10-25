PM Modi to attend G20, COP26. What's on agenda?

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 10:53 am

PM Modi is set to visit Rome and Glasgow to attend the G20 Summit and the COP26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rome and Glasgow to attend the G20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of the COP26. He will likely raise the issues of the global approach to Afghanistan, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic at the two-day G20 Summit in the Italian capital. Here are more details on this.

Details

16th edition of G20 Summit

PM Modi will participate in the 16th edition of the G20 Summit in Rome during October 30-31. Italy has held the presidency of the Summit since December 2020. At this meet, G20 leaders are expected to discuss various key issues such as recovering from the pandemic, climate change, poverty and inequality, and the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban capture.

Group

What is G20?

G20 is a global forum whose members account for over 80% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75% of global trade, and 60% of the world population. They have met every year since 1999. Since 2008, it has included a yearly Summit with the participation of heads of state. India is scheduled to host the G20 Summit in 2023 for the first time.

Details

COP26 to be attended by over 100 countries

After G20, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow for the World Leader's Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26). That Summit is scheduled to be held under the presidency of the United Kingdom. It will mark the participation of heads of states and governments of more than 120 countries. PM Modi had last attended COP21 in Paris in 2015.

Quote

Paris Agreement implementation begins this year

The implementation of the Paris Agreement commences this year. "At COP26, parties will work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures," according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Information

PM Modi to hold bilateral meets

PM Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings in Rome and Glasgow. These include meets with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK PM Boris Johnson.