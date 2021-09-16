PM hits out at critics of the Central Vista project

Modi said the modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at critics of the ambitious Central Vista project and asserted that ease of living and ease of doing business was behind the spirit of the work being done under the initiative. Modi made the remarks after inaugurating two new multi-story swanky office complexes for over 7,000 employees of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces.

Development

He inaugurated two new defense office complexes in Delhi

The office complexes Modi inaugurated are at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue. "Today, in the 75th year of Independence, we are taking another step toward developing the capital of our country according to the needs and aspirations of the new India," Modi said. "These complexes are going to strengthen our efforts to make the working of forces more convenient and effective," Modi said.

Quote

A big step toward creation of modern defense enclave: Modi

Modi said the modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation by the three forces. "This is a big step toward the creation of a modern defense enclave in Delhi," he said.

Details

Armed forces personnel are working in pre-Independence era hutments: PM

The officers and other staffers of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces are moving into the new office complexes from their existing workplaces in pre-Independence era hutments in and around the Raisina Hills. Modi also criticized those who were opposed to the Central Vista project saying they never bothered to find out how the armed forces personnel were working in those hutments.

Democracy

People should be central focus of a capital city: Modi

"When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength, and culture of that country," Modi said. "India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such that its central focus should be people," he said.

Other details

The buildings have office space of 9.60 lakh sq feet

The two buildings, constructed by the Housing and Urban Affairs with resources allocated by the Defence Ministry, have office space of 9.60 lakh sq feet. "Today, when we're focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role. This is the spirit at the core of the work being done today related to Central Vista," Modi said.