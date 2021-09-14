Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit hosted by US

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 10:40 am

US President Joe Biden had hosted the last Quad Summit in March virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the first in-person Quad Summit on September 24. The summit will be hosted by United States President Joe Biden at the White House, a statement said. Biden had hosted the last Quad Summit in March virtually, where the leaders of India, Japan, Australia, and the US had discussed the upliftment of the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden looking forward to welcoming Modi, others: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, "President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan."

'Hosting Quad leaders demonstrates America's priority to engaging in Indo-Pacific'

Psaki said, "The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person." "Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

Quad to also discuss contemporary global issues: MEA

India's Ministry of External Affairs also said, "They will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, climate change, and education."

Modi to address UNGA in New York on September 25

The MEA said that Modi will also address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25. The theme for this year's General Debate at the UNGA is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations,' the MEA said.

US hosted first Quad meet virtually this March

Biden had hosted the first Quad Summit virtually in March, where they discussed working toward a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion. The Quad's gatherings come amid efforts by China to claim sovereignty over the South China Sea. China has been installing military bases on artificial islands in the region, which is also claimed by other nations.