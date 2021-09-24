Muslims should bow to Indian culture: UP minister

Anand Swarup Shukla has said that Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and they should bow to the land and culture of India

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla has said that Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the ancestors of Indian Muslims and they should bow to the land and culture of India. In provocative remarks in Ballia, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs also said PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the mindset which intended to create an Islamic State.

Shukla presented UP government's work during the last four-and-a-half-years

"The said mindset has been defeated by the PM and CM by raising the flag of Hindutva and Indian culture," he said. Presenting the account of the Adityanath-led UP government's work during the last four-and-a-half years, Shukla said, "The ancestors of the Muslims of India are Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shankar (Shiva). They do not need to see the land of Kaaba."

Modi and Adityanath governments raised the flag of Hindutva: Shukla

"These people should bow to the land and culture of India," he added. "After Syria and Afghanistan, some people from different countries want to make the world an Islamic State. Some in India have this mindset too. But, the Modi and Adityanath governments have raised the flag of Hindutva and Indian culture in the country and defeated this mindset," Shukla said.

Shukla slammed posters calling Sambhal land of 'ghazis'

Referring to controversial posters put up in Sambhal recently, Shukla said they were the outcome of the Samajwadi Party's support to Islamic terrorists and its MP Shaifur Rehman Barq's statement supporting the Taliban. Posters calling Sambhal the land of the "ghazis," an apparent reference to Islamic warriors, had come up ahead of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's meeting there earlier this week.

Ghazis have been completely eradicated from Uttar Pradesh: Shukla

The BJP had strongly objected to the posters, after which they were removed by workers of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Shukla said ghazis have been completely eradicated from Uttar Pradesh. "Such powers will not be able to raise their heads in the future," he said. Attacking Owaisi, Shukla said his ancestors wanted to make Hyderabad a separate nation but could not succeed.

Ancestors of such people became Muslims out of fear: Shukla

"There are still people with such mentality. These are stupid people. Their ancestors became Muslims out of fear. This kind of thinking cannot flourish under the Modi and Adityanath governments," the minister said.