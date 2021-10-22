COVID-19: India reports 15K+ new cases, 231 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Oct 22, 2021, 03:45 pm

India's active COVID-19 caseload decreased from 1.78 lakh to 1.75 lakh on Friday.

India on Friday reported over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.75 lakh, the lowest in 232 days. Notably, active cases now account for 0.51% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.16%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India has administered over 100 crore vaccine doses so far.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India reported fewer daily COVID-19 infections on Friday compared to the day before. The seven-day rolling average of infections continued to decline. Roughly 55% of the new cases reported on Friday can be attributed to Kerala, which has been leading India's outbreak for several months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the public to continue following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and praised India's "extraordinary" vaccination drive.

Statistics

India's total tally crosses 3.41 crore; over 4.5 lakh deaths

According to Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3.41 crore COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,53,042. With 18,641 fresh recoveries, India's total recoveries stood at 3.35 crore. In the past 24 hours alone, the nation recorded 15,786 new COVID-19 cases along with 231 fresh fatalities. The weekly positivity rate remained under 3%, at 1.31%.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala contributes majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,968 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 8,733 new cases and 9,855 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 365 new cases and 443 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,164 new cases and 1,412 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 493 new cases and 552 recoveries.

Vaccination

Vaccinations crossed 100 crore yesterday

On Thursday, India achieved a significant feat as the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 100 crore mark. Till Friday morning, India had administered 100.59 crore COVID-19 doses. Till 3:30 pm on Friday, India administered roughly 54 lakh more doses, including over 32 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and over 22 lakh first doses.

Modi

Vaccinations reflect image of new India: Modi

Addressing the nation on Friday, Modi said the milestone of 100 crore vaccinations reflects an image of "new India." The achievement is an answer to critics who questioned India's vaccination drive, he said. He described India's vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made "our nation emerge stronger." However, he urged people to remain vigilant and continue following preventive protocol.