A fire broke out at a Mumbai residential building today.

A major fire broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Friday. The incident took place in the 64-story One Avighna Park building at around 12:15 pm. At least one person has reportedly died in the incident. Fourteen fire engines have been rushed to the scene. Here are more details on this.

Man allegedly jumped from the 19th floor, died

The man who died in the incident allegedly jumped from the 19th floor. Arun Tiwari, 30, was taken to the KEM Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with other officials, visited the spot. Builder Kailash Agarwal, currently in Dubai, told The Times of India, a fire drill was carried out at the building just a few days ago.

Fire at Level-4 now; traffic affected in the area

The blaze which was earlier labeled at Level-3 has been upgraded to Level-4. "Some people are stuck on the floor and rescue operations are on," an official said. Traffic on the Curry Road Bridge has been stopped due to the fire and the police has barricaded the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Many people rescued, efforts are ongoing: Mayor

"The fire and rescue department reached the spot as soon as they received the news about the incident. So many people have been rescued and the efforts are still on," Pednekar, the city Mayor said. "One man jumped off the building in panic. We can't say that the fire-fighting team failed in this. Please do not spread rumors," she added.