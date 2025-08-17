Who are Himanshu Bhau gang threatening Elvish Yadav? Explained

Tension gripped Gurgaon on Sunday after a shooting incident outside the residence of popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav . No injuries were reported in the attack, which took place when Yadav was not home. His family members were inside the house during the incident. CCTV footage captured three masked attackers, two of whom are identifiable, according to Ram Avtar Yadav, Elvish's father.

Gang's claim Gang threatens Elvish Yadav over betting app promotion The Himanshu Bhau gang, a criminal syndicate active since 2020, has claimed responsibility for the shooting. In a social media post, gang members Neeraj Faridpur and Bhau Ritolia said the attack was a warning to Yadav for promoting a betting app that "has destroyed many households." Reports suggest shots were fired at the first floor of the building where Yadav's family lives on the third floor.

Gang profile Know about the gang The Himanshu Bhau gang is notorious for extortion, intimidation, and violent crimes in Delhi-NCR. Their signature mark, "Bhau Gang Since 2020," has been found at various crime scenes. The gang is led by Himanshu Bhau, a wanted criminal who is believed to have fled India via Portugal to the United States after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Target profile Gang's modus operandi and past crimes The Himanshu Bhau gang often targets business owners, property dealers, and public figures for extortion money. They use violence as a tool of intimidation, following up threats with phone calls and notes demanding protection fees. The gang's name has been linked to several high-profile incidents, including shootings at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden and a car showroom in Tilak Nagar.