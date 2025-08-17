Kodagu on orange alert as Cauvery river swells

Reservoir nearly full, folks urged to move to safer places

Officials are urging folks downstream of KRS to move somewhere safer for now.

The reservoir is nearly full at 124.46 feet (max is 124.80), and Birunani in Kodagu just got drenched with recorded 148mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Interestingly, even with all this action since June (totaling over 1,600mm), Kodagu actually saw a big rainfall deficit—over 45% less than usual—from August 1-16.

So it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for local weather!