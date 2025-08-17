Kodagu on orange alert as Cauvery river swells
Kodagu district in Karnataka is on orange alert after the IMD flagged heavy monsoon rains, with the warning in place till August 18, 2025.
Because of all this rain in the Cauvery river's catchment, water released from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir has shot up to 50,000 cusecs—so people living downstream are being warned about possible flooding.
Reservoir nearly full, folks urged to move to safer places
Officials are urging folks downstream of KRS to move somewhere safer for now.
The reservoir is nearly full at 124.46 feet (max is 124.80), and Birunani in Kodagu just got drenched with recorded 148mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Interestingly, even with all this action since June (totaling over 1,600mm), Kodagu actually saw a big rainfall deficit—over 45% less than usual—from August 1-16.
So it's been a bit of a rollercoaster for local weather!