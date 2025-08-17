Next Article
Bangalore Metro to start Yellow Line trains at 5am tomorrow
Bangalore Metro is rolling out early morning Yellow Line trains from 5:00am on Monday, August 18, 2025, to help manage the expected crowd after the Independence Day long weekend.
The special service runs between R V Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations.
Things go back to the usual schedule (starting at 6:30am) from Tuesday.
Details about other lines
No changes for Purple and Green lines—they'll keep running as usual from 4:15am on Mondays.
BMRCL is encouraging everyone traveling that day to make use of the extra-early Yellow Line service for a smoother commute after the holiday break.
This move shows their effort to make travel easier when it matters most.