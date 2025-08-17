Next Article
Election Commission clears confusion over multiple voter IDs
India's Election Commission is cleaning up the confusion over multiple voter IDs, which often happen when people move or due to administrative mistakes.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says they've already fixed over 300,000 such cases in Bihar recently through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Kumar flags new challenges like AI and deepfakes
The clean-up involves 1.6 lakh booth agents from all major political parties, aiming for fairer and more accurate voter lists.
Amid "vote chori" (vote theft) claims by Rahul Gandhi and others, Kumar reassures everyone that the EC treats all parties equally.
He also flagged new challenges like AI and deepfakes possibly messing with future elections—so keeping things transparent is a top priority right now.