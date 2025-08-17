IMD warns of heavy rain across central, west coast India
A new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring widespread heavy rain to central India and the west coast until August 20, says the IMD.
Formed on August 17 near Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, this system could strengthen into a depression by Monday.
Rainfall warnings in several states
Big cities like Mumbai, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat could see extremely heavy showers, which could lead to waterlogging and flash floods.
States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are also in for intense rain over the weekend.
Meanwhile, scattered downpours are expected up north in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh through August 23—raising the risk of landslides in hilly areas.
Monsoon update
Since June 1, most of India has seen near-normal rainfall overall.
While northwest and central regions got extra showers this season, eastern states are still running a rainfall deficit.
This new weather system is likely to boost monsoon activity across large parts of the country.