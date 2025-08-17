IMD warns of heavy rain across central, west coast India

Rainfall warnings in several states

Big cities like Mumbai, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat could see extremely heavy showers, which could lead to waterlogging and flash floods.

States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are also in for intense rain over the weekend.

Meanwhile, scattered downpours are expected up north in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh through August 23—raising the risk of landslides in hilly areas.