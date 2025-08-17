GST reforms coming soon, says Modi while slamming opposition
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a key section of the Dwarka Expressway and said that upcoming "next-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country."
He also accused opposition parties of betraying the sentiments of Dr. BR Ambedkar and trampling the Constitution.
Modi inaugurated Dwarka Expressway
The Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II are now open, aiming to cut down Delhi's traffic jams and make it easier to reach key locations.
GST slabs by Diwali
Modi highlighted a big jump in road construction and a sixfold increase in infrastructure budgets over the past 11 years.
He promised revised GST slabs by Diwali this year and pointed out India's progress with Made in India phones and UPI leading global real-time payments.
PM's defense against Congress's Kharge
Modi defended BJP's leadership across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as proof of strong support.
He criticized Congress for old laws penalizing sanitation workers—responding to claims from Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge about threats to the Constitution—and positioned his government as working toward social justice.