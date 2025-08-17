GST reforms coming soon, says Modi while slamming opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened a key section of the Dwarka Expressway and said that upcoming "next-generation GST reforms set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country." He also accused opposition parties of betraying the sentiments of Dr. BR Ambedkar and trampling the Constitution.

Modi inaugurated Dwarka Expressway The Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II are now open, aiming to cut down Delhi's traffic jams and make it easier to reach key locations.

GST slabs by Diwali Modi highlighted a big jump in road construction and a sixfold increase in infrastructure budgets over the past 11 years.

He promised revised GST slabs by Diwali this year and pointed out India's progress with Made in India phones and UPI leading global real-time payments.