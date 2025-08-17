No power in parts of Pallavaram tomorrow: Check timings

This outage is part of TANGEDCO's regular maintenance to keep the power network stable and safe. They'll be inspecting equipment and making repairs—so things run smoother in the long run. If they finish early, power could come back before 5pm.

What to do before the power cut

TANGEDCO suggests you charge your devices and store enough water before the cut.

Hospitals and other critical service providers have been alerted to ensure uninterrupted backup power during the shutdown.

Also: skip using lifts between 9am and 5pm to avoid getting stuck if the lights go out unexpectedly.