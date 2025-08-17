Chhattisgarh man tries to kill rival with bomb disguised as speaker
A 20-year-old electrician in Chhattisgarh, Vinay Verma, was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill Afsar Khan by mailing him a parcel bomb disguised as a speaker.
Driven by an obsession with Khan's wife, whom he had been infatuated with since her college days, Verma learned how to build the explosive device from online tutorials.
The plan was for the bomb to go off when plugged in.
Package bomb leads to uncovering of illegal explosives smuggling ring
Khan grew suspicious of the fake India Post package at his Manpur village shop and called police—who discovered a 2-kg IED hidden inside.
Digging deeper, police uncovered that Verma and six others were part of an illegal explosives smuggling ring, sourcing materials from a local stone quarry.
Raids led to the recovery of gelatin sticks and detonators, with investigations ongoing to break up the racket.