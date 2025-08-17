Chhattisgarh man tries to kill rival with bomb disguised as speaker India Aug 17, 2025

A 20-year-old electrician in Chhattisgarh, Vinay Verma, was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill Afsar Khan by mailing him a parcel bomb disguised as a speaker.

Driven by an obsession with Khan's wife, whom he had been infatuated with since her college days, Verma learned how to build the explosive device from online tutorials.

The plan was for the bomb to go off when plugged in.